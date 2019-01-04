Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Doubtful Saturday

Lowry (back) is doubtful for Saturday's contest against the Bucks, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sunreports.

Lowry has been out since Dec. 22 while dealing with a hampering back injury and will likely continue to be sidelined during the key matchup against Milwaukee on Saturday. Fred VanVleet will presumably garner another start Saturday if Lowry remains inactive.

