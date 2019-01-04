Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Doubtful Saturday
Lowry (back) is doubtful for Saturday's contest against the Bucks, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sunreports.
Lowry has been out since Dec. 22 while dealing with a hampering back injury and will likely continue to be sidelined during the key matchup against Milwaukee on Saturday. Fred VanVleet will presumably garner another start Saturday if Lowry remains inactive.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.