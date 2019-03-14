Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Doubtful Thursday
Lowry (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Initially deemed questionable, it's now looking like Lowry will be held out of action, leaving the Raptors shorthanded in the backcourt. Expect Jeremy Lin to play heavy minutes at point guard, assuming Lowry sits.
