Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Doubtful to play Wednesday

Lowry (back) is considered doubtful to play Wednesday against Miami, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

Lowry was initially deemed questionable with a thigh injury, but he's apparently developed a back issue and is on course to sit out for the fifth time in six games. The veteran missed four straight games from Dec. 14-21, but he returned for Saturday's game in Philly, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. Assuming Lowry sits, expect Fred VanVleet to take his spot in the starting lineup.