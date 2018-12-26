Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Doubtful to play Wednesday
Lowry (back) is considered doubtful to play Wednesday against Miami, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.
Lowry was initially deemed questionable with a thigh injury, but he's apparently developed a back issue and is on course to sit out for the fifth time in six games. The veteran missed four straight games from Dec. 14-21, but he returned for Saturday's game in Philly, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. Assuming Lowry sits, expect Fred VanVleet to take his spot in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...