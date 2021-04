Lowry (foot) has been downgraded to doubtful ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Lowry appears on track to miss Saturday's first leg of a back-to-back set. Should he ultimately get ruled out, look for Malachi Flynn and Gary Trent to handle most of the backcourt duties, while DeAndre' Bembry will provide depth.