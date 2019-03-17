Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Downgraded to doubtful Sunday

Lowry (ankle) is now listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Pistons.

Lowry missed the Raptors' previous game as he continues to deal with a left ankle sprain. A final-call will be made closer to tip-off, however it seems as though he will not go. If Lowry is unable to play, Jeremy Lin would likely draw the start.

