Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Downgraded to doubtful Sunday
Lowry (ankle) is now listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Pistons.
Lowry missed the Raptors' previous game as he continues to deal with a left ankle sprain. A final-call will be made closer to tip-off, however it seems as though he will not go. If Lowry is unable to play, Jeremy Lin would likely draw the start.
