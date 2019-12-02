Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Downgraded to doubtful
Lowry (thumb) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against Miami.
Lowry was initially tabbed as questionable by the Raptors, but it now looks as though he'll miss his 12th straight matchup due to a left thumb injury. Assuming he's ultimately ruled out, his next chance to take the court will arrive Thursday against Houston.
