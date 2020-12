Lowry scored 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3PT) to go along with one rebound, 10 assists and one steal across 39 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday.

Now in his age-34 season, coach Nick Nurse remains undeterred from playing Lowry big minutes. He provided a strong line as a result, though he did turn the ball over six times as well. Lowry and the Raptors will take the floor next on Saturday against the Spurs.