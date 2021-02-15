Lowry scored a game-high 24 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 116-112 loss to the Timberwolves.

Since being forced off the court early Feb. 8 due to back spasms, Lowry has looked none the worse for wear, averaging 23.0 points, 5.0 assists, 3.0 boards, 2.7 threes and 1.7 steals over the last three games. The veteran point guard has seen his scoring numbers decline from last season, but if this hot streak continues Lowry will be teasing a 20 PPG mark again soon enough.