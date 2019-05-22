Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Drops 25 on Bucks in win
Lowry totaled 25 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six assists and five rebounds across 34 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Bucks on Tuesday.
After scoring 30 in Game 1, Lowry scored just 26 points combined in Games 2 and 3, before his 25-point performance in Game 4. He has a track record of up-and-down performances in the playoffs, so forecasting his stat lines on a nightly basis will be a bit unpredictable.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Makes it rain, scores 30 in loss•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Still nursing thumb injury•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Impactful despite limited production•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Well-rounded line in Game 5 win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Disappears in loss•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 20 points in Game 2 loss•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...