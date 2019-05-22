Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Drops 25 on Bucks in win

Lowry totaled 25 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six assists and five rebounds across 34 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Bucks on Tuesday.

After scoring 30 in Game 1, Lowry scored just 26 points combined in Games 2 and 3, before his 25-point performance in Game 4. He has a track record of up-and-down performances in the playoffs, so forecasting his stat lines on a nightly basis will be a bit unpredictable.