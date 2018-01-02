Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Drops 26 in Monday's OT win

Lowry scored 26 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-10 FT) while adding six rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block in 41 minutes during Monday's 131-127 overtime win over the Bucks.

Although Lowry's numbers pale in comparison to DeMar DeRozan's franchise-record 52 points on the night, it was still an excellent performance from the point guard after he managed only 25 points in his previous two games combined. While Lowry's scoring on the season remains lower than expected, it seems only a matter of time before he heats up and goes on a tear.