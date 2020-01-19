Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Drops 28 points in 28 minutes

Lowry put up 28 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) in a win over the Timberwolves on Saturday, throwing in seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes.

Lowry looked fine after leaving the last game temporarily due to banging knees. Fred VanVleet returned from a five-game absence due to a hamstring issue in this one, taking some of the facilitating workload back from the 33-year old veteran. Lowry is actually producing the best overall fantasy value he's seen in three years, thanks to his higher scoring output and 3.1 triples per game. On top of that, the free-throw percentage and assists are still at a high level.