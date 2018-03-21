Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Drops game-high 25 points in Tuesday's win
Lowry totaled 25 points (9-17 FG, 7-13 3Pt), eight assists and five rebounds across 36 minutes during a 93-86 win over the Magic on Tuesday.
Lowry's 25 points marked a game high as he stepped up in the absence of DeMar DeRozan (thigh). The seven three-pointers made marked just one shy of his season high. Lowry would likely see a larger offensive workload is DeRozan misses any more time.
