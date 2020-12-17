Lowry (not injury related) is expected to have his minutes limited at the start of the season, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Lowry was given permission not to travel with the Raptors for the team's first two preseason games. A reason hasn't been given, but it could be due to the veteran dealing with a short offseason. Coach Nick Nurse noted Thursday that the 34-year-old guard is likely to have his minutes managed early in the year. Since the start of the 2013-14 season, he's averaging 35.3 minutes per game and has played 1,133 playoff minutes as well. Decreased run for Lowry could lead to more minutes for Malachi Flynn and Terence Davis.