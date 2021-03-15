Lowry totaled 20 points (6-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and a steal across 37 minutes in Sunday's 118-95 loss to the Bulls.

Lowry got into it with officials one too many times in the loss and was summarily ejected after his second technical foul in the fourth quarter. Lowry carries a heavy load as the only regular member of the starting five, as several teammates are out due to COVID-19 protocols. Due to the litany of absences, his floor is a bit more reliable than usual. He will be a popular fantasy target while his counterparts are out.