Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Ejected from Sunday's game vs. Washington

Lowry was ejected from Sunday's game against the Wizards in the second quarter after picking up two technicals.

Lowry was charged with back-to-back techs midway through the second quarter and was ejected after 12 minutes of play. Lowry finished with two points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and one turnover.