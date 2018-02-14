Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Engineers solid game in victory

Lowry recorded 22 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 115-112 win over the Heat.

Lowry returned to form on Tuesday after putting up two ugly games against the Hornets and the Knicks last week. While he still is putting up decent numbers, he hasn't looked quite the same since he missed three games in January. He's scored over 20 points in only three of his last 10 games, and he'll need to see more of those if the Raptors expect to hold on to their lead in the East.