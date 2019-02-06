Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Expects back to remain issue

Lowry said after Tuesday's 119-107 win over the 76ers that he expects to play through back soreness for the rest of the season, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports. "I can do everything I need to do to kind of keep [playing]" Lowry said. "That's huge. To be able to do everything -- lifting, cardio, Pilates -- doing the things that strengthens your body... but I still have to be smart about it. I can't push, push, push. It's not going to be 'I'll be back in shape tomorrow or next week, it's just an all-year type of thing, rest of the season, because, you know it's long term."

Lowry stressed that he isn't dealing with any disc issues or other structural problems with his back, but the injury seems to have had a clear impact on his overall effectiveness this season. Even after sitting out 10 times in an 11-game stretch from mid-December to early January to rest his back, Lowry hasn't played up to his usual standards since returning. Though he turned in a solid outing Tuesday (20 points on 7-for-16 shooting from the field and 5-for-9 shooting from distance), Lowry is converting at only a 35.8 percent clip from the floor and 33 percent rate from three-point range over his last 13 outings. The point guard's decline in efficiency has been largely responsible for the downturn in his overall fantasy value in 2018-19.