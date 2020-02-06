Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Fires up game-high 32

Lowry scored a game-high 32 points (12-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding 10 assists, eight rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 119-118 win over the Pacers.

The veteran point guard came within spitting distance of his 16th career triple-double as he led the Raptors to a franchise-record 12th straight win. Lowry had scored just 21 total points in the two prior victories, but he remains a rock-solid fantasy asset, averaging 17.7 points, 6.2 assists, 4.8 boards, 2.0 threes and 1.4 steals over the winning streak.