Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Fires up game-high 32
Lowry scored a game-high 32 points (12-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding 10 assists, eight rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 119-118 win over the Pacers.
The veteran point guard came within spitting distance of his 16th career triple-double as he led the Raptors to a franchise-record 12th straight win. Lowry had scored just 21 total points in the two prior victories, but he remains a rock-solid fantasy asset, averaging 17.7 points, 6.2 assists, 4.8 boards, 2.0 threes and 1.4 steals over the winning streak.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 23 to go with full line•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Teases triple-double in win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores game-high 26 points in win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Drops 28 points in 28 minutes•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Solid line despite brief exit•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Sniffs double-double•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...