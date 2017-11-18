Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Flirts with triple-double in win over Knicks
Lowry flirted with a triple-double in a 107-84 win over the New York Knicks on Friday, as he accumulated 22 points (8-12 FG, 5-7 3PT), eight rebounds and 10 assists.
Lowry got off to a slow start this season, but he's really turned it around over the last three games. In fact, Lowry has collected 63 points, 24 rebounds and 29 assists in that three-game span. The points, rebounds and assists have to make fantasy owners ecstatic, but the lack of defensive numbers has to be somewhat concerning, Lowry has just two blocks and eight steals for the entirety of the season, as he's plenty capable of improving on those numbers.
