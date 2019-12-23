Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Fourth quarter heroics lead to win
Lowry totaled 32 points (12-23 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists and eight rebounds in 42 minutes during Sunday's 110-107 victory over the Mavericks.
Lowry took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 20 points to lead the Raptors to an improbable victory. After being down by as many as 30 points, the Raptors flicked the switch to record their greatest ever comeback victory. Lowry is putting up second-round value on a per-game basis and should flirt with top-15 value in the short term, or at least until they get a few healthy bodies back on the floor.
