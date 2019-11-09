Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Fractures thumb

Lowry suffered a small fracture in his thumb during Friday's victory over the Pelicans and is without a timetable for a return yet, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Lowry injured the same thumb that he had surgery during the summer to repair torn ligaments, however the fracture is considered a different issue. He is expected to see a hand specialist Saturday once the team arrives in Los Angeles. In the meantime, the Raptors figure to be pretty thin in terms of ball handlers, as Fred VanVleet is the only other healthy point guard on the roster.