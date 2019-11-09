Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Fractures thumb
Lowry suffered a small fracture in his thumb during Friday's victory over the Pelicans and is without a timetable for a return yet, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Lowry injured the same thumb that he had surgery during the summer to repair torn ligaments, however the fracture is considered a different issue. He is expected to see a hand specialist Saturday once the team arrives in Los Angeles. In the meantime, the Raptors figure to be pretty thin in terms of ball handlers, as Fred VanVleet is the only other healthy point guard on the roster.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.