Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Full line in season opener

Lowry amassed 22 points (4-15 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 11-13 FT), six assists, five rebounds, and two steals in 45 minutes during Tuesday's 130-122 overtime win over the Pelicans.

Lowry struggled from the field and had almost as many turnovers (four) as dimes. Still, he repeatedly forced his way to the foul line, where he capitalized at a high clip as per usual. Expect Lowry to be extremely aggressive this season as he looks to help his team maintain its status as a championship contender.