Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Full participant in practice
Lowry (thumb) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Lowry was held out of Sunday's matchup with the Bulls as he continues to recover from offseason thumb surgery, but there's little concern that he'll miss Toronto's season opener against New Orleans on Oct. 22. Following Tuesday's practice, he stated that his body feels great and that he's ready to become more of a scorer for the Raptors this season, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca. It's unclear at this point whether he'll make his preseason debut Friday in Brooklyn, however.
