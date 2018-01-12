Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Game-time decision Saturday

Lowry (back) was able to do some light shooting in Friday's practice and is considered a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

There still doesn't appear to be much optimism surrounding the All-Star point guard's availability for Saturday's game, as he is still dealing with soreness in his lower back. The team will likely provide another update on Lowry's status following shootaround Saturday morning, but chances are he will be set to miss another game. In his absence Thursday, Fred VanVleet scored a team-high 22 points and posted four rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes off the bench, so while Delon Wright is likely to get the start at point guard once again, VanVleet could once again see more minutes depending on the flow of the game.