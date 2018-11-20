Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Game-time decision Tuesday
Lowry is a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the Magic due to an ankle injury, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Lowry reportedly exited Saturday's win over the Bulls with an ankle injury, but he insisted he was fine. So, while the point guard remains questionable leading up to tip-off, it appears he should be in line to play Tuesday night. Should Lowry end up being ruled out, Fred VanVleet would be in line to start at point guard.
