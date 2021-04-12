Lowry (foot) tallied 19 points (5-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three steals across 37 minutes Sunday in the Raptors' 102-96 loss to the Knicks.

As evidenced by the big minutes total, Lowry faced no apparent limitations as he returned from the lineup following a six-game absence due to a right foot infection. With Fred VanVleet set to miss at least one more contest due to his lingering hip injury or to serve his one-game suspension, Lowry could benefit from a slight uptick in usage as Toronto's clear top playmaker out of the backcourt.