Head coach Nick Nurse said Sunday after the Raptors' series-clinching 150-122 win over the Nets that Lowry would undergo an MRI on the arch of his left foot rather than his ankle, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Lowry appeared to roll his left ankle in the first quarter of Sunday's Game 4 matchup, but Nurse offered more specificity on the injury after speaking with the media following Toronto's victory. The Raptors will begin their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Celtics on Thursday, but Lowry's status for Game 1 will remain muddled until the results of his MRI become known, likely Monday or Tuesday. Lowry averaged 16.0 points, 8.7 boards, 2.7 triples, 1.7 steals and 1.0 block in 36.7 minutes per game over the first three contests of the series before his early exit Sunday.