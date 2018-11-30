Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Gives out 12 assists Thursday
Lowry recorded 10 points (4-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 12 assists, eight rebounds and three steals across 41 minutes in Thursday's 131-128 win over the Warriors.
Lowry took a backseat to Kawhi Leonard in Thursday's contest, registering double-digit assists in the process. Clearly in close games, Leonard will be the one with the ball in his hand most of the time, but expect Lowry's scoring totals to pick back up moving forward.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.