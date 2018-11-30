Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Gives out 12 assists Thursday

Lowry recorded 10 points (4-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 12 assists, eight rebounds and three steals across 41 minutes in Thursday's 131-128 win over the Warriors.

Lowry took a backseat to Kawhi Leonard in Thursday's contest, registering double-digit assists in the process. Clearly in close games, Leonard will be the one with the ball in his hand most of the time, but expect Lowry's scoring totals to pick back up moving forward.