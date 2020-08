Lowry had 17 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and a steal in Sunday's Game 1 loss to Boston.

He did turn the ball over five times, but Lowry still managed a respectable fantasy line on an afternoon when the Raptors' offense was non-existent for long stretches. The veteran came into the game nursing a sprained ankle but did not appear to have any limitations, as he saw 35 minutes of action.