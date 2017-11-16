Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Goes one assist shy of triple-double in win
Lowry tallied 22 points (6-12 FG, 4-10 3 Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds and nine assists across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 125-116 win over the Pelicans.
Toronto's backcourt was too much for the Pelicans Wednesday as Lowry and DeMar DeRozan were red-hot, with Lowry drilling four three-pointers in the contest and his 11-for-18 showing from the floor lifted the Raptors to a 59 percent field-goal percentage on the night. Lowry also somewhat characteristically notched his double-double with rebounds as opposed to assists. As an overall offensive threat, he will frequently play second fiddle to DeMar DeRozan but he remains a great source for assists, and that category alone vaults his value high enough to be a quality point guard in all formats.
