Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Grabs 10 boards Sunday
Lowry poured in 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, and five assists in Sunday's 103-98 win over the Hornets.
This season has been different for Lowry, as he has been asked to contribute in more ways than scoring with all the options the Raptors have. He has came through and then some, averaging 16.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists over the course of the season, which are solid totals across the board for a guard. Lowry will continue to be a three category player while adding a steal here and there in close contests.
