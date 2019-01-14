Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Grabs 13th double-double

Lowry scored 12 points (4-15 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding 11 assists, five rebounds and two steals in 50 minutes during Sunday's 140-138 double-overtime win over the Wizards.

Despite his poor shooting, Lowry still delivered his 13th double-double of the season, and first since returning from a back injury. The 32-year-old is close to averaging a double-double for the first time in his career, but he'll need to stay healthy in the second half to pull it off.