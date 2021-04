Lowry had nine points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists and five rebounds in Monday's win over the Cavs.

While the 10 assists give Lowry 19 over his last two games, the more concerning trend is that his scoring efficiency has fallen off a cliff. Since returning from a four-game absence last week, Lowry is shooting a combined 7-of-31 from the floor, including just 4-of-23 from beyond the arc, over his last three games.