Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Hands out 10 dimes

Lowry totaled 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block across 40 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Magic on Friday.

Lowry produced a big double-double in Friday's win, dishing 10 times in an ugly, low-scoring affair. Lowry has had two great games after his dud in the playoff opener, and he'll be in great position to build on his recent success at Orlando on Sunday as the Raptors look to take a 3-1 series lead.

