Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Hands out 15 assists in loss Monday

Lowry tallied nine points (3-14 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 15 assists, six rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 34 minutes during Monday's 124-109 loss to Milwaukee.

Lowry struggled from the field, finishing with just nine points including 0-of-9 from beyond the arc. Lowry had begun the season on fire and the hot shooting was bound to come down at some stage. Despite the poor offensive night, Lowry was able to add 15 assists as well as a combined four defensive stats. The Raptors, who suffered their first loss of the season here, will return home to face the Philadelphia 76ers in what should be a great matchup.