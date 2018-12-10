Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Held scoreless in loss

Lowry finished with no points (0-5 FG, 0-5 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds and one block across 34 minutes in Sunday's 104-99 loss to the Bucks.

Lowry averaged a double-double through the Raptors' eight October games (18.5 points and 11.1 assists), but saw his marks in those categories plummet to 13.7 and 9.9, respectively, in November. That downturn was already difficult enough for fantasy managers to stomach, but the point guard has inexplicably been even worse through his first four outings in December. Lowry has now failed to score more than seven points in any of those contests while shooting a disastrous 14.3 percent from the floor and 12 percent from three-point range. Those percentages obviously won't stick and some positive regression will surely be forthcoming, but Lowry may struggle to re-emerge as a regular high-teens scorer for the Raptors now that third-year forward Pascal Siakam and a resurgent Serge Ibaka have proven capable of shouldering more of the scoring burden alongside offseason pickup Kawhi Leonard.