Lowry was held to four points (1-10 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in Saturday's loss to New York, contributing nine assists, seven rebounds and one block in 36 minutes.

The 35-year-old followed up Wednesday's modest 14-point performance with his lowest scoring output since Feb. 8. Lowry has missed 11 out of the last 15 games due to a mixture of rest and foot ailments, and with the Raptors quickly falling out of playoff contention, it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit more games down the stretch. The 15-year guard is a dicey fantasy bet the rest of the way.