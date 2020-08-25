Lowry (ankle) is considered day-to-day, and the Raptors are hopeful he'll be able to play in Thursday's Game 1 against Boston, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

This will be the major news item to monitor as Game 1 approaches after Lowry suffered the injury during Sunday's blowout win over Brooklyn. Coach Nick Nurse confirmed that Lowry did not practice Tuesday, but he noted that the veteran will undergo treatment with the goal of having him available Thursday night. In the event that Lowry misses time, the Raptors would lean more heavily on Fred VanVleet, while Terence Davis and Norman Powell could step into increased roles.