Lowry mustered 37 points (12-20 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 assists, two rebounds and a steal across 41 minutes in Sunday's win over the Lakers.

Lowry returned to the court after missing Saturday's game against the Jazz and made his presence felt, as he posted a season-high mark in points while also recording double-digit dimes just for the 11th time this season. The veteran point guard had a couple of disappointing performances over the last few weeks but seems to be turning things around, and he has put up at least 20 points in each of his last three games.