Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Impactful despite limited production
Lowry contributed 10 points (4-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 92-90 victory over the 76ers.
Lowry put up solid enough production Sunday but it was his impact away from the stat sheet that speaks volumes. He provides a consistent defensive presence and currently leads the playoffs in charges taken. The Raptors are now headed for the Conference Finals, a position that certainly validates some of the offseason moves. Lowry will be looking to find some rhythm on the offensive end, so as to provide support to the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam who both continue to carry the team offensively.
