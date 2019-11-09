Play

Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Injures thumb, will not return

Lowry will not return to Friday's matchup with the Pelicans due to left thumb injury.

The severity of Lowry's injury is not known at this time, but he will not return Friday. He collected six points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3PT), two rebounds, five assists, and one steal across 16 minutes before exiting the contest. His status for Sunday's game against the Lakers is currently uncertain.

