Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Intends to play Monday vs. 76ers

Lowry (back) said he intends to play Monday against the 76ers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With the Martin Luther King Jr. Day tilt in Philadelphia tipping off at 1 p.m. EST, the Raptors aren't holding a morning shootaround, so Lowry's status might not be fully known until the team goes through warmups approximately 30 minutes before the contest. If Lowry is sidelined for a fourth straight contest, Delon Wright would likely earn another start at point guard, though he wouldn't be guaranteed a full workload with backup Fred VanVleet outplaying him over the past two contests.