Lowry scored a team-high 24 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT) while adding nine assists, eight rebounds and a steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 100-93 loss to the 76ers.

As per usual when he plays in his hometown of Philly, Lowry put together a very impressive line and nearly rang up his 17th career triple-double. He wasn't able to rally the Raptors to a victory however, largely because the rest of the team couldn't get to the foul line -- Lowry had nine of the team's 14 total FT attempts. While he's personally off to a strong start to the campaign, the veteran point guard will try to find a way to snap the Raps out of their early-season funk when they host the Knicks on Thursday.