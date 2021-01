Lowry went for 17. points (5-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal over 34 minutes in Sunday's 106-105 loss to the Warriors.

Lowry had a huge fourth quarter, scoring 16 of his 17 points but committed a key foul late that sent Damion Lee to the line to sink what would end up being the game-winning free throws for the Warriors. Sunday's outing ended a streak of three consecutive games for Lowry in which his point total had increased in each game.