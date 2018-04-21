Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Knocks down five treys in Game 3 loss
Lowry scored 19 points (6-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with eight assists, four rebounds and three steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 122-103 loss to the Wizards.
Lowry enjoyed an efficient shooting night, finishing second on the team in scoring as he knocked down five shots from beyond the arc. He also ran the offense effectively again, but a big performance by the home team's backcourt inspired them to their first win of the series. Lowry has increased his scoring every game thus far in the first round, but he'll likely need to do even more to help his side scrap out a road victory in Game 4.
