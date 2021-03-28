Lowry has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to right foot soreness, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Lowry wasn't initially listed on Toronto's injury report, but he'll be a late scratch for Sunday's matchup. Malachi Flynn could start in his place against Portland, while Fred VanVleet could also see increased run for the Raptors in Lowry's absence. It's not yet clear whether Lowry will be able to return for the second half of the back-to-back set Monday against Detroit.