Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Leads Raps with 26 in win

Lowry scored a team-high 26 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-11 FT) while adding nine assists, four rebounds and a steal in 41 minutes during Friday's 122-118 win over the Wizards.

The Raptors were once again short-handed as Pascal Siakam (groin), Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Norman Powell (shoulder) were all in street clothes, but Lowry was able to drag a rag-tag roster across the finish line after it blew a 16-point halftime lead. The point guard is averaging 17.4 points, 8.1 assists, 5.6 boards, 2.1 threes and 1.3 steals in nine games since returning from his own thumb injury.