Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Leads team in scoring in crucial win

Lowry scored 24 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with six rebounds, six assists, and one steal across 32 minutes during Friday's 102-92 win over the Wizards.

Lowry was excellent in the Raptors' most important game of the season, leading the team in scoring and assists. He also came through with another great night from beyond the arc and on the glass from the point guard spot. Lowry clearly set out to lead the way this series, and he did so to great effect, averaging 17.2 points (on 47 percent shooting) to go along with 8.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and two steals per game while helping his team advance in six.