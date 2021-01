Lowry recorded 23 points (9-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one block in a 116-93 win Monday versus Dallas.

Lowry recorded 12 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 11 third-quarter minutes. Those stats helped the Raptors establish a stable lead they utilized to win their third consecutive game. Lowry averaged 19.3 points, 8.3 assists and 7.0 rebounds across that three-game span.