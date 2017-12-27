Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Leads team with 23 points in loss
Lowry finished with 23 points (6-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 98-93 loss to Dallas.
The Raptors suffered a shock loss to Dallas, with Lowry contributing 23 points on 17 field-goal attempts. Lowry has been putting up solid numbers lately although has been struggling with his shot. He is down in a lot of categories when compared to last season, although he has seen a nice uptick in his rebounding. If he can start to hit his field-goals, his scoring should come up closer to 20 points per game. The team had been rolling prior to this loss and will look to bounce back against the Thunder on Wednesday.
